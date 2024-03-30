Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:14 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Boxer Vijender Singh Likely to Contest from Mathura?
Boxer Vijender Singh on Saturday triggered speculations with his post on Twitter that he is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Mathura on Congress ticket.
Taking to X, he made a cryptic post regarding Lok Sabha elections. He said, “Wherever the public wants, I am ready.”
His post generated anticipation that he might become Congress' Mathura candidate.
The Congress intends to field boxer Vijender Singh from Mathura against Heman Malini of BJP, if reports are to be believed. But as of yet, there has been no official confirmation.
With Vijender, who belongs to the community, Congress is now hoping to win over Jat votes.
Meanwhile, Congress District President Bhagwan Singh Verma stated that Vijender Singh's name has been zeroed in as the candidate from Mathura. His name will be officially announced on Saturday night or Sunday, as per media reports.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:07 IST
