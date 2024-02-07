English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Boy Attempts Risky Stunt On Moving Train Roof Goes Wrong, Gets Electrocuted, Burned | Video

Viral Video: In the video, one boy can be seen standing on the train door and doing an act, while another boy records the entire thing with his phone.

Pritam Saha
Boy burned and electrocuted while doing a dangerous and potentially fatal stunt atop a train
Boy burned and electrocuted while doing a dangerous and potentially fatal stunt atop a train | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Many people are taking part in risky acts on social media in an attempt to go viral and become famous overnight as it continues to grow. Unfortunately, dangerous endeavors like these frequently have tragic outcomes. A highly circulated video on the internet recently exposed a risky attempt with creating attention-grabbing content. A boy was burned and electrocuted while doing a dangerous and potentially fatal stunt atop a train. 

Horrifying Incident

In the video, one boy can be seen standing on the train door and doing an act, while another boy records the entire thing with his phone. Observers are seen observing instead of intervening to stop them from doing this. The evidence indicates that the boys who were observed performing stunts range in age from 14 to 18. After a while the boy finds his way to the train's roof, where he ducks down whenever an electric line approaches. He finally burned and electrocuted himself. 

WATCH VIDEO:

Advertisement

Fortunately Escaped Death

The high-voltage electric wire is quite dangerous, contact with it even minimally could result in electrocuted death. The date and place of this stunt's performance is unknown.Although the youngster was fortunate to escape death, he had severe burns to his hands and body. The entire encounter was caught on camera and uploaded on X, the former Twitter. Additionally, the victim's image with visible burns and injuries was released by the user. The video received a tonne of likes, comments, and views when it was uploaded. "He's damn lucky to be alive," an angry user said. "Charges against him must to be brought against all such miscreants and influencers who encourage such behavior on social media." Someone else commented, saying, “I think he was fortunate enough to survive. I hope he has gained a harsh lesson and will serve as an inspiration to many.”

Indian Railways is developing strategies to stop passengers from snapping pictures, selfies at forbidden locations, such as railtracks, rooftop while traveling by train. Certain spots or corners have been set aside for selfies with the intention of raising awareness about rail heritage. After the video went viral, several people cautioned others about the dangers of pulling off such stunts and discouraged them from attempting anything similar.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  2. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections4 minutes ago

  3. Want To Get Rid Of Bad Posture? Try These Simple Workouts At Home

    Lifestyle5 minutes ago

  4. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News5 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement