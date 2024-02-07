Advertisement

Viral: Many people are taking part in risky acts on social media in an attempt to go viral and become famous overnight as it continues to grow. Unfortunately, dangerous endeavors like these frequently have tragic outcomes. A highly circulated video on the internet recently exposed a risky attempt with creating attention-grabbing content. A boy was burned and electrocuted while doing a dangerous and potentially fatal stunt atop a train.

Horrifying Incident

In the video, one boy can be seen standing on the train door and doing an act, while another boy records the entire thing with his phone. Observers are seen observing instead of intervening to stop them from doing this. The evidence indicates that the boys who were observed performing stunts range in age from 14 to 18. After a while the boy finds his way to the train's roof, where he ducks down whenever an electric line approaches. He finally burned and electrocuted himself.

WATCH VIDEO:

Lesson Learned for Lifetime 😂 pic.twitter.com/04PTuDoEeo — Saurabh • A Railfan 🇮🇳 (@trainwalebhaiya) January 24, 2024

Fortunately Escaped Death

The high-voltage electric wire is quite dangerous, contact with it even minimally could result in electrocuted death. The date and place of this stunt's performance is unknown.Although the youngster was fortunate to escape death, he had severe burns to his hands and body. The entire encounter was caught on camera and uploaded on X, the former Twitter. Additionally, the victim's image with visible burns and injuries was released by the user. The video received a tonne of likes, comments, and views when it was uploaded. "He's damn lucky to be alive," an angry user said. "Charges against him must to be brought against all such miscreants and influencers who encourage such behavior on social media." Someone else commented, saying, “I think he was fortunate enough to survive. I hope he has gained a harsh lesson and will serve as an inspiration to many.”

Indian Railways is developing strategies to stop passengers from snapping pictures, selfies at forbidden locations, such as railtracks, rooftop while traveling by train. Certain spots or corners have been set aside for selfies with the intention of raising awareness about rail heritage. After the video went viral, several people cautioned others about the dangers of pulling off such stunts and discouraged them from attempting anything similar.