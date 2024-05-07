Advertisement

Pune: In a disturbing incident in Maharashtra’s Pune, an 11-year-old boy died on the spot after being struck by a ball while playing cricket with friends. The incident, which took place in the Lohegaon area of Pune, was also captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. As per the police, the deceased identified as Shaurya Kalidas Khandve was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on the social media, wherein it can be seen that the victim, who was bowling deliveries to the batsman, suddenly gets struck by the ball on his private part. In the video, it can be seen that as soon as the ball hit him, he collapsed on the ground.

Reports suggest that the incident took place on May 2, at around 9 pm at the Jagatguru Sports Academy Ground in Lohegaon.

Shaurya, who was fondly called Shambhu by his friends and family members, is survived by his parents and an elder brother.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Vimantal police station area, following which the police registered a case of accidental death on May 4 and initiated further legal action.

A senior police officer stated, “Initial information suggests that Shaurya had gone to play cricket with friends at the Jagatguru Sports Academy Ground which has night playing facilities. Shaurya was bowling and when the batsman hit the ball, it struck Shaurya on his private parts and he collapsed to the ground due to the impact. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.”

The police official added that a case of accidental death has been registered and a probe has been launched. The police are examining the autopsy report and the statements of other players present at the ground during the incident have been recorded.

