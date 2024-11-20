sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:59 IST, November 20th 2024

Boy Dies After Falling Into Borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer

A four-year-old boy died after falling into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Murder representative image
Boy Dies After Falling Into Borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer | Image: Representational
23:59 IST, November 20th 2024