Boy Elopes Home After Scolding, Reunited with Family by GRP
A 13-year-old boy ran away from his home in Maharashtra's Thane city after his mother scolded and beat him but was reunited with his family by GRP.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A Young boy ran away from a home after scolding and beating from his mother was reunited with family hours later. | Image: X
11:20 IST, July 23rd 2024