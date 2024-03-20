×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2022 at 17:24 IST

Boy injured as bullet accidently hits him in north Delhi

Boy injured as bullet accidently hits him in north Delhi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was injured when a bullet accidently fired by his aunt hit him in north Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday and police received information around 1 am from the hospital where the boy was brought for treatment, they said.

Advertisement

The child had a gunshot injury on his left shoulder, police said.

A 47-year-old woman, the grandaunt of the boy, tried to mislead the police by concocting a false story around the incident. She did this to save her daughter-in-law, the aunt of the boy who fired her pistol at the boy accidently, the police said.

Advertisement

She told police that on Friday she, along with the boy, had gone to meet her sister in Shastri Nagar. The boy was feeling uneasy there and she decided to return home at Than Singh Nagar, a police officer said.

She said around 12 am when she was walking towards her residence along with the child, two motorcycle-borne persons came and fired at her and ran away at Sarai Rohilla flyover. The boy received a bullet injury and she took him to the hospital, the officer said.

Advertisement

However, when police checked the CCTV footage of the area where the so-called accident had taken place, the women didn’t appear in any video recording. This raised suspicion and her sister, residing in Shastri Nagar, was examined who said that the woman had not visited her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During questioning, she confessed that the bullet was fired by her 19-year-old daughter-in-law from a pistol in her house, but it hit the child, the DCP said.

Advertisement

She also disclosed that she made up a story to falsely implicate a family member of a person, who is in jail in a case registered on the complaint of her daughter-in-law, police said.

It was also disclosed that the pistol was brought by her sons and efforts are on to trace them, they added. PTI NIT NIT AQS AQS

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2022 at 17:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kareena Kapoor

Choli Ke Peeche Remake

a few seconds ago
Mahua Moitra

Case Against Mahua

a minute ago
WFI

WFI ensures Sports Code

2 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

2 minutes ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav

Surya maintain top 10

5 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

6 minutes ago
Modi Zelenskyy

Modi speaks to Zelenskyy

7 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

10 minutes ago
Accident

Delhi woman dies

10 minutes ago
Badaun Double UP Police Action

Badaun murder case

11 minutes ago
Badaun murder

Badaun Double Murder

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Don't call me King: Kohli

16 minutes ago
BRS

Kavitha to Meet Sons

18 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

18 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

18 minutes ago
Indian Railway pays Tribute to "Maryada Purushottam Shree Ram" by painting New Guwahati shed

Indian Railway

19 minutes ago
Justin Langer

Langer on T20 World Cup

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo