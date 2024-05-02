Advertisement

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday morning when the boy, a resident of Rangpuri, had gone out to answer nature's call, a senior police officer said.

"Around 7:30 am on Monday, the boy was attacked by 8-10 dogs near his house. He was bitten all over his body and was treated by a local doctor. Now, he is being sent to Safdurjung Hospital for further treatment," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C.

No PCR call or medico-legal case (MLC) was received in this regard, the police said, adding they are yet to receive a formal complaint in connection with the incident.

Last month, two minor brothers were found dead in separate cases of suspected stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Sindhi Camp area.