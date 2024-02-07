Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Boy Killed, 1 Injured After Truck Hits Tempo on Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar

The accident happened on Saturday morning when a speeding truck smashed into the tempo travelling from an opposite direction on a Palghar highway.

Digital Desk
Road accident
A boy died and another man was injured when a tempo crashed into a truck in Palghar. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
PALGHAR, MAHARASHTRA: A 14-year-old boy was killed and another man was injured when a speeding truck hit a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahemdabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The accident occured around 10:30 on Saturday morning at Waghoba Khind on Palghar-Manor road. According to police officials, a speeding truck hit a tempo carrying the boy and the injured man which was coming from the opposite direction. The resultant crash left the temp mangled but police and firefighters managed to pull out the boy's body from the wreck and rescue the injured tempo driver. 

The boy's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police are probing into the incident. The movement of vehicles was affected on the highway for some time due to the accident, it was stated. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 19:24 IST

