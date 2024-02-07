Advertisement

PALGHAR, MAHARASHTRA: A 14-year-old boy was killed and another man was injured when a speeding truck hit a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahemdabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The accident occured around 10:30 on Saturday morning at Waghoba Khind on Palghar-Manor road. According to police officials, a speeding truck hit a tempo carrying the boy and the injured man which was coming from the opposite direction. The resultant crash left the temp mangled but police and firefighters managed to pull out the boy's body from the wreck and rescue the injured tempo driver.

The boy's body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police are probing into the incident. The movement of vehicles was affected on the highway for some time due to the accident, it was stated.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.