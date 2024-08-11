Published 00:08 IST, August 11th 2024
Boy Kills Self After Being Scolded By Father In UP’s Saharanpur: Police
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Umar, a Class-5 student, was the son of Shamsher, a grocery shop owner in the Sarai Peerzadagaan neighbourhood.
