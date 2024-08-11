sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Boy Kills Self After Being Scolded By Father In UP’s Saharanpur: Police

Published 00:08 IST, August 11th 2024

Boy Kills Self After Being Scolded By Father In UP’s Saharanpur: Police

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Umar, a Class-5 student, was the son of Shamsher, a grocery shop owner in the Sarai Peerzadagaan neighbourhood.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Boy Kills Self After Being Scolded By Father In UP’s Saharanpur: Police
Boy Kills Self After Being Scolded By Father In UP’s Saharanpur: Police | Image: Unsplash (Representational Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

00:08 IST, August 11th 2024