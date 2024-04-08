The Noida Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions on Monday. | Image: PTI

Noida: Commuters in Noida are likely to face a little disruption on Monday amid road resurfacing work on the elevated flyover that began yesterday.

Following this, the Noida Traffic police issued an advisory, asking travellers to opt for the diversions put in place to avoid inconvenience, ensuring a smooth flow.

The statement by the police read, “The general public is informed that the re-surfacing (repair) work on the elevated road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 has been started by the Noida Authority today at around 4 pm. The estimated time to complete the re-surfacing work on the road from Sector 18 to Sector 61 is approximately 45 days.”

"In the first phase, resurfacing work is to be done on the elevated road from Sector 18 to NTPC. In view of which, traffic movement from Sector 18 to NTPC will be restricted on the elevated road leading from Sector 18 to Sector 61," it added.

This might cause a little disruption for thousands of commuters daily who use the flyover for travelling between Sector 18, Film City, Kalindi Kunj, South Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, Noida's Sector 61, 62, 63 etc.

However, the traffic police clarified that the traffic movement from NTPC to Sector 60 will continue as it is.

"During traffic diversion, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and in case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," the police said.

(Inputs from PTI)

