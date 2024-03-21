Advertisement

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Wednesday night allegedly witnessed ‘anti-Brahmin’ sloganeering by students ahead of the presidential debate of candidates contesting the upcoming students’ union election.

Amid sounds of ‘dhol’ and trumpets, slogans like ‘Brahmanvad se Azadi (Freedom from brahminism)' and ‘Mile Mulayam, Kanshiram, hawaa me udh gaye Jai Shri Ram (when SP founder Mulayam Singh and Kanshiram got together, chants of Jai Shri Ram — often associated with the BJP — got swept away)’ were allegedly heard.

The slogan mentioning Samajwadi Party and Kanshi Ram, the founder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was coined during the 1993 assembly election in UP.

A large crowd of students have gathered on the campus to listen to the eight contenders for the post of the JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union) president in the polls slated on March 22.

JNUSU’s presidential debate is a pre-poll customary ceremony inspired by the United States model in which contenders address students on various issues related to the polls as well as national and international politics.

JNU & Anti-Brahmin Slogans: The Long Connect

In December, 2022, several walls at Jawaharlal Nehru University were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans. Photos of the slogans on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building were shared by the ABVP unit of JNU who called for action against those responsible.

JNU’s ABVP unit president Rohit Kumar said the slogans were written overnight and that there was no CCTV cameras in the vicinity that could reveal as to who had done it.

