Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple. He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014. "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!", PM said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day ago and vowed to do much more to serve the holy city in his third term. A day later, he posted a clip from his Monday's roadshow on 'X' and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life." Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

During Prime Minister Modi's nomination filing event in Varanasi, a total of 12 Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, lent their support. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and LJP leader Chirag Paswan were also among the attendees. Besides, the Prime Minister was accompanied by four proposers, including Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, who also provided the auspicious timing for the recent Pran Pratishtha at the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Notably, Baijnath Patel and Lalchand Kushwaha represent the OBC community, while Sanjay Sonkar comes from the Dalit community, reflecting a diverse and inclusive representation.

Prime Minister Modi's Proposers Represent a Diverse Spectrum of Communities

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri: A Brahmin community member, was instrumental in determining the auspicious timing for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Baijnath Patel: An RSS volunteer from the OBC community, stands in support as a proposer.

Lalchand Kushwaha: Another member of the OBC community, joins in as a proposer, showcasing broad-based support.

Sanjay Sonkar: Representing the Dalit community, Sonkar adds further diversity and inclusivity to the group of proposers.



Who is a proposer?

According to Election Commission guidelines, a candidate vying for election must have a proposer who is a registered elector of the respective Assembly or parliamentary constituency. Both the candidate and the proposer must sign the nomination papers. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a candidate from a recognised state or national party requires only one proposer, whereas an Independent candidate or a candidate from an unrecognised party needs ten proposers to endorse their nomination.

PM's Proposers in 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi's proposers were

Ramakant Shukla, an agricultural scientist, endorsed the PM's nomination.

Annapurna Shukla, a former principal of BHU’s Mahila Mahavidyalaya

Subhash Gupta, an RSS worker

Jagdish Prakash Choudhary, the chief cremator of the Varanasi ghats

Varanasi- a BJP Stronghold Since 2009

Since the 2009 general elections, Varanasi has remained a stronghold for the BJP, with Murli Manohar Joshi's victory marking the party's resurgence after the setback in 2004. Joshi secured over 2 lakh votes and a 30.52% vote share in that election.

In 2014, the BJP's dominance in Varanasi solidified further as Narendra Modi won the seat for the first time with an overwhelming majority. Securing more than 5.81 lakh votes and commanding a remarkable 56.37% vote share, Modi's victory margin exceeded 3.71 lakh votes.

The 2019 general elections reaffirmed Varanasi's allegiance to Prime Minister Modi, who secured a resounding victory once again. With over 6.74 lakh votes and a staggering 63.62% vote share, Modi's triumph reflected a massive majority exceeding 4.79 lakh votes.