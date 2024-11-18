sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:04 IST, November 18th 2024

Brazilian President Lula Welcomes PM Modi at G20 Summit Venue

PM Narendra Modi arrived at the G20 Summit venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, where he was greeted by Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

PM Modi welcomed by Brazilian PM in G20
PM Modi welcomed by Brazilian PM in G20 | Image: ANI
20:04 IST, November 18th 2024