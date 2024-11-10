sb.scorecardresearch
  • BREAKING: 1 Army Jawan Injured in Encounter With Terrorists Who Killed 2 Villagers in J&K's Kishtwar

Published 12:27 IST, November 10th 2024

BREAKING: 1 Army Jawan Injured in Encounter With Terrorists Who Killed 2 Villagers in J&K's Kishtwar

Three to four Jaish terrorists are reported to be trapped in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in the Keshwan area of Kishtwar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Army Opens Fire on Terrorists Along LoC in J&K’s Nowshera Sector
Three to four Jaish terrorists are reported to be trapped in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in the Keshwan area of Kishtwar. | Image: PTI
12:18 IST, November 10th 2024