Published 12:27 IST, November 10th 2024
BREAKING: 1 Army Jawan Injured in Encounter With Terrorists Who Killed 2 Villagers in J&K's Kishtwar
Three to four Jaish terrorists are reported to be trapped in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in the Keshwan area of Kishtwar.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Three to four Jaish terrorists are reported to be trapped in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in the Keshwan area of Kishtwar. | Image: PTI
12:18 IST, November 10th 2024