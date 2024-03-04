Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:36 IST
1 Dead After Firing at Mohali Airport
A person has reportedly been killed after firing at Mohali airport on Monday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: A person has reportedly been killed after firing at Mohali airport on Monday.
This is a breaking story, more details awaited.
Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:36 IST
