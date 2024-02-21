BREAKING: 1 Dead, Several Injured After Building Collpases in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur

Advertisement

New Delhi: A person was killed and several others were feared trapped after a house Collapsed in Kotla Mubarakpur in South Delhi on Wednesday. A total of 7 fire tenders have been rushed to the site to carry out the rescue operations.

"Today at around 1700 hours information was received regarding the collapse of a building on Gurudwara road, KM Pur. On reaching the spot it was found that during pulling down, a wall of the first floor of a house fell down wherein a man aged 32 years died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Vinay.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.