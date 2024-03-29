Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:47 IST
BREAKING: 10 Dead After Cab Plunges Into Gorge On Jammu-Srinagar NH In Ramban, Rescure Ops Launched
At least 10 were killed after a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in Ramban.
Reported by: Ronit Singh
Ramban Accident | Image:Republic
Ramban: At least 10 were killed after a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in Ramban area, the J&K police said on Friday morning. Acting on the information, the Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban team reached on spot and launched a rescue operation.
