Updated April 17th, 2024 at 16:07 IST
BREAKING: 10 Dead As Car Rams Into Trailer On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
10 people were killed after a car rammed behind a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday.
Ahmedabad: At least 10 people were killed and one was critically injured after a car rammed behind a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited .
