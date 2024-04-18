Updated April 17th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

BREAKING: 10 Dead As Car Rams Into Trailer On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

10 people were killed after a car rammed behind a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: 10 killed as car rams into trailer on Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway | Image:Maharashtra Bus Accident
Advertisement

Ahmedabad: At least 10 people were killed and one was critically injured after a car rammed behind a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Wednesday. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited . 

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2024 at 16:07 IST