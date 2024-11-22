sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 10 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Published 12:15 IST, November 22nd 2024

10 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

In an encounter with the security forces, 10 Maoists have been killed in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
10 Maoists Killed in Encounter in Sukma, Chhattisgarh
10 Maoists Killed in Encounter in Sukma, Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI/ Representational
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:54 IST, November 22nd 2024

Chhattisgarh