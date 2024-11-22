Published 12:15 IST, November 22nd 2024
10 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
In an encounter with the security forces, 10 Maoists have been killed in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
Reported by: Digital Desk
10 Maoists Killed in Encounter in Sukma, Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI/ Representational
11:54 IST, November 22nd 2024