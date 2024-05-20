Updated May 20th, 2024 at 15:47 IST
BREAKING: 15 Dead as Pickup Vehicle Overturns in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Kawardha: A pickup vehicle carrying passengers overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha, resulting in the loss of at least 15 lives.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published May 20th, 2024 at 15:38 IST