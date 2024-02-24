Updated February 24th, 2024 at 12:01 IST
Breaking: 15 Killed as Tractor-Trolley Falls into Pond in UP's Kasganj
In a tragic incident, 15 people were killed after a tractor-trolley fell into a pond in Kasganj in UP on Saturday.
15 Killed as Tractor-trolley Falls in Pond in UP's Kasganj | Image:PTI
Kasganj: In a tragic incident, 15 people were killed after a tractor-trolley fell into a pond in Kasganj in UP on Saturday. The tractor-trolley was carrying villagers, mostly women and children, who were on their way for a holy bath in Ganga river on the auspicious occasion of Purnima.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are waited.)
Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:54 IST
