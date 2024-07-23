sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:06 IST, July 23rd 2024

BREAKING | ₹15,000 Crore For Andhra Pradesh's New Capital: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces in Budget

Union Budget 2024: "In the current FY, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years”, Sitharaman announced for Andhra Pradesh.

₹ 15,000 Crore For Andhra Pradesh's New Capital: Nirmala Sitharaman | Image: Associated Press
11:45 IST, July 23rd 2024