Published 14:06 IST, July 23rd 2024
BREAKING | ₹15,000 Crore For Andhra Pradesh's New Capital: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces in Budget
Union Budget 2024: "In the current FY, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years”, Sitharaman announced for Andhra Pradesh.
₹ 15,000 Crore For Andhra Pradesh's New Capital: Nirmala Sitharaman
11:45 IST, July 23rd 2024