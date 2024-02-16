Updated February 16th, 2024 at 19:03 IST
BREAKING: 25-26 Vehicles Gutted in Fire in Mumbai's Borivali
A massive fire broke out at a parking lot in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. 26 to 25 vehicles were affected by the blaze.
Maharashtra – A massive fire broke out at a parking lot in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. According to ANI, more than 18 vehicles parked in the parking lot suddenly caught fire. Three fire tenders reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire at the site.
While the reason for the fire is still not clear around 25 to 26 vehicles were affected by the massive blaze. The video of the whole incident circulated online sending chills among the netizens. In the video, people can be seen crowding around the site as plumes of smoke continue to rise in the region.
The reason behind the fire is still not clear
While the authorities assured that casualties were reported at the site, the action reason behind the fire has not been ascertained as of. Borivali has witnessed similar instances of fire in the past. In October last year, at least two people died and three others were injured after a massive fire broke out in an eight-storey building in Borivali. At that time, the fire broke out on the first floor of Pavan Dham Veena Santur building in Borivali's Mahaveer Nagar locality at around 12.30 on October 23.
