BREAKING: 3 Children Among 8 Dead in Road Accident in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara
In a tragic incident, at least 10 people, including three children, were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara.
Raipur: In a tragic incident, at least eight people, including three children, were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara on Monday, Bemetara Collector Ranveer Sharma said.
As many as 23 people are said to be injured in the accident. Apart from kids, five women have died in the crash. The deceased have been identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Agniya Sahu (60), Khushbu Sahu (39), Madhu Sahu (5), Rikesh Nishad (6) and Twinkle Nishad (6), he said.
The mishap occurred after a goods vehicle collided with a pick-up truck in Kathiya village in Bemetara district.
The crash was reported when the passengers of the pick-up truck were returning from a family event at Tiriya village. The vehicle was carrying around 40 to 50 passengers, all hailing from Kathara village, at the time of the accident.
All the injured have been rushed to Bemetara District Hospital and Simga Health Centre.
