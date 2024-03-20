×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

BREAKING: 3.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur on Wednesday morning.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Manipur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology report. 

Taking to X, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 20-03-2024, 09:40:05 IST, Lat: 24.94 & Long: 93.76, Depth: 28 Km ,Region: Manipur.” 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

