BREAKING: 3.0 Magnitude Quake Strikes Manipur
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur on Wednesday morning.
Reported by: Ronit Singh
Manipur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology report.
Taking to X, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 20-03-2024, 09:40:05 IST, Lat: 24.94 & Long: 93.76, Depth: 28 Km ,Region: Manipur.”
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
