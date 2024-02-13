An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred on Tuesday at 18:34 IST in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region. Lat: 33.35 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km. | Image: Screen Grab

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred on Tuesday at 18:34 IST in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region. Lat: 33.35 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km. Earlier, in January an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in one month, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) said.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…