Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:55 IST
BREAKING: 3.4 Earthquake Jolts Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred on Tuesday at 18:34 IST in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region. Lat: 33.35 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km.
Isha Bhandari
- India
- 1 min read
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred on Tuesday at 18:34 IST in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region. Lat: 33.35 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km. | Image:Screen Grab
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred on Tuesday at 18:34 IST in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar region. Lat: 33.35 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km. Earlier, in January an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in one month, the National Center for Seismology (NSC) said.
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
Published February 13th, 2024 at 18:49 IST
