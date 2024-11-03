Published 09:15 IST, November 3rd 2024
BREAKING: 3.4 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch in Gujarat
A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district early on Sunday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district early on Sunday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said | Image: Unsplash / Representative
09:15 IST, November 3rd 2024