sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Adityanath Death Threat | India vs Canada | US Elections | Middle-East Conflict | J&K Encounter |

Published 09:15 IST, November 3rd 2024

BREAKING: 3.4 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch in Gujarat

A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district early on Sunday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan
A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district early on Sunday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said | Image: Unsplash / Representative
Advertisement

09:15 IST, November 3rd 2024