Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Capital Delhi was again shaken by bomb threat calls targeting at least four hospitals. The threatening emails to hospitals came days after a similar scare in Delhi-NCR where 150 schools received bomb threat emails from a Russia-based mailing service on May 1, triggering massive evacuations and searches. On Sunday, 20 hospitals, including the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office, in Delhi received similar emails. The authorities declared both the incidents as hoax.

Hospitals Which Have Received Bomb Threat

GTB Hospital Dada Dev Hospital Hedgewar Hospital Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital

On Monday, over 50 schools here received bomb threats via email, triggering panic among students and their parents. The emails to schools in Jaipur happen to come on the 16th anniversary of the serial bomb blast incident in the Rajasthan capital. A series of blasts had rocked the city on this day in 2008 claiming 71 lives and injuring 180 people.

Advertisement

According to the police, 56 schools in Jaipur received emails stating explosives were planted on their premises. On being informed, squads were rushed to these locations to check for suspicious objects or devices.

No suspicious objects were found wherever the checks have been completed, the police said.

Advertisement

"The locations have been sanitised and marked clear from the security point of view," a police officer said.

The first information about the threat was reported from a private school in Tilak Nagar followed by other schools in different localities including Manak chowk, Vaishali Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Niwaru Road, Tonk Road, and Sanganer among others.

Advertisement

Soon after the threatening messages came to notice, students and staff members were evacuated from the schools.