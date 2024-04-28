Advertisement

Udhampur: In a major development, four terrorists from Pakistan were trapped during an encounter with security forces at Udhampur-Kathua border on Sunday morning. According to sources, all the terrorists are freshly infiltrated and highly trained.

After receiving inputs regarding movement of suspicious individuals late last evening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police activated the security grid in Basantgarh police station limits of Udhampur district.

Village Defence Guard Injured in Firing

This morning, party of Police Picket Sang carrying along with them Village Defence Guard (VDG) members proceeded towards Chochru Gala heights where around 7.45am a face off ensued between the police party and a group of hiding terrorists. One VDG member of JKP was injured in the initial exchange of fire.

SOG along with Army & CRPF parties had staged forward and are proceeding to cordon the area.