44 IAS Officers Transferred by Haryana in Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Chandigarh: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Haryana government has transferred 44 IAS officers with immediate effect.

According to a government order dated December 1, 1990-batch officer Sumita Misra will be the new Home Secretary.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Medical Education and Research Department, has been posted as ACS, Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice Departments, relieving Anurag Rastogi of the charge.

Rastogi will continue to hold the charge of ACS, Finance and Planning departments. He will hold additional charge of Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Department.

Ashok Khemka, a 1991-batch officer who was ACS, Printing and Stationery Department, has been posted as ACS, Transport Department, relieving 1994-batch IPS officer Navdeep Virk of the charge.

Khemka served as transport commissioner and secretary in the first term of the BJP government which was led by Manohar Lal Khattar.

Last week, the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led state government made some key appointments to his office and effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the order for which was issued on Sunday.

The reshuffle had been on the cards since the Saini dispensation was sworn in on October 17.

According to the order, Apoorva K Singh has been posted as ACS, Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, and will also hold the charge as ACS, Energy Department.

Sudhir Rajpal, ACS, Health and Family Welfare Department, has also been given charge of Medical Education and Research, and Ayush departments.

Anand Mohan Sharan has been given charge of Food and Civil Supplies Department in addition to the other departments he holds.

Vineet Garg has been posted as ACS, Higher Education Department and Chairman of Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

D Suresh, Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, will now also be Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department.

Rajeev Ranjan has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Labour while Shyamal Mishra will be the new CEO of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority as well as Principal Secretary of Civil Aviation Department.

Vijay Singh Dahiya has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary of Printing and Stationery and Animal Husbandry departments.

Ashima Brar, Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department, has been posted as Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Secretary, and Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Development and Panchayats Department will also be the Commissioner and Secretary of departments of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, and Foreign Cooperation.

Yashendra Singh has been posted as Director and Special Secretary of Medical Education and Research Department.

Among other IAS officers, G Rajini Kaanthan will be the new Transport Commissioner while Phool Chand Meena will be the new Commissioner of Ambala division.

A Sreenivas has been posted as Commissioner of Hisar division and Anshaj Singh has been posted as Commissioner of Rohtak division, and Director General of Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management.

Yash Garg will be Commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration. Monica Malik has been given the additional charge of Managing Director of Haryana Women Development Corporation Ltd.

Rajesh Jogpal, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana, has been posted as Director and Special Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in addition to his current duties.

Haryana Human Rights Commission Secretary Narhari Singh Banger has been posted as Advisor and Special Secretary of Civil Aviation Department.