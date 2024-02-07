Based on a complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 | Image: PTI/ Representational

Thane: In separate incidents that took place in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, five minor girls from two different families have gone missing, police said on Monday.

The girls went missing from the Lucky Complex in Taloja area on Saturday, police said, adding that they have launched a search for the missing girls.

Two sisters, aged 14 and 16, left for school on Saturday morning and did not return home, an official from Taloja police station said.

In another incident, three siblings, aged 5, 7 and 14, went missing from their house in Taloja, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) and efforts were on to trace the girls, the official said. Further investigation is underway.