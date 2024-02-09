Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

5 People Missing After Boat Capsizes in West Bengal's Rupnarayan River

At least 5 members of the same family went missing after a boat capsized in the Rupnarayan River in the East Midnapore district.

Digital Desk
Boat capsizes in Rupnarayan River (Representational Pic)
Boat capsizes in Rupnarayan River (Representational Pic) | Image:File Photo
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: At least 5 members of the same family went missing after a boat capsized in the Rupnarayan River in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Thursday evening. Disaster response forces and police personnel have been deployed and a rescue operation is underway. 

Reports in a leading regional website said that the boat was carrying 14 individuals when the mishap occurred. Of the total 14 passengers, 9 of them were successfully rescued, but unfortunately, five, including children, remain missing.

How did the mishap happen? 

As per police sources, several families hailing from Belgachia, under Lilua police station in Howrah, embarked on a picnic . Their journey began with an engagement ceremony at Baksi, followed by a boat trip across the Rupnarayan River to Triveni Park near Dudhkumra Ghat in Daspur, West Midnapore. Tragically, while returning from the picnic, the boat capsized on Thursday afternoon.

After receiving news of the accident, the police administration swiftly mobilized to the scene. A search operation has been initiated, causing concern and distress among the residents of Belgachia.

District Magistrate Dipriya P stated that both the disaster response team and the police are actively engaged in rescue efforts. Every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety and rescue of all individuals involved.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

