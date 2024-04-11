Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:34 IST
BREAKING: 5 Students Reportedly Dead as School Bus Overturns in Haryana
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Five Student Reportedly Dead as School Bus Overturns in Haryana | Image:social media
Gurgaon: At least five students were reportedly killed after a school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:34 IST
