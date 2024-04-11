Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:35 IST
6 Students Killed, 20 Injured as School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
At least five students were reportedly killed after a school bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Thursday.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Gurugram: A school bus carrying around 40 students overturned in Mahendragarh in Haryana, leaving six dead and 20 others injured on Thursday morning.
Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh.
Advertisement
"Several school children have been injured," a police official said.
The driver of the bus has been arrested, news agency PTI citing Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma reported.
Advertisement
Upon being asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, Verma said, "We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not".
Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added.
Advertisement
The injured were immediately admitted to private hospitals. After the information, top officials of police and administration have also reached the spot. Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini expresses condolences
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the unfortunate deaths of the school children.
Taking to X he wrote, “I am saddened by the school bus accident in Kanina, Mahendragarh. My condolences are with the bereaved families who have lost their innocent children. The local administration is ready to help the injured. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery”
Advertisement
Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:34 IST