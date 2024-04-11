6 Students Killed, 20 Injured as School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh. | Image:Republic

Gurugram: A school bus carrying around 40 students overturned in Mahendragarh in Haryana, leaving six dead and 20 others injured on Thursday morning.

Preliminary reports suggest that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh.

"Several school children have been injured," a police official said.

The driver of the bus has been arrested, news agency PTI citing Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh, Arsh Verma reported.

Upon being asked about reports suggesting that the driver was drunk, Verma said, "We have apprehended him and his medical examination is being conducted after which we will be able to properly establish whether he was actually drunk or not".

Some reports are also suggesting that the driver indulged in rash driving, the SP added.

The injured were immediately admitted to private hospitals. After the information, top officials of police and administration have also reached the spot. Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has left for Mahendragarh, officials said.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini expresses condolences

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the unfortunate deaths of the school children.

महेंद्रगढ़ के कनीना में स्कूल बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से आहत हूं।मेरी संवेदनाएं उन शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं जिन्होंने अपने मासूम बच्चे खोए हैं।



स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों की सहायता के लिए मुस्तैद है।सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Nayab Saini (मोदी का परिवार) (@NayabSainiBJP)

Taking to X he wrote, “I am saddened by the school bus accident in Kanina, Mahendragarh. My condolences are with the bereaved families who have lost their innocent children. The local administration is ready to help the injured. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery”