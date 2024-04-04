×

Top Trending Stories

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh
Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: A 5.3 earthquake hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

