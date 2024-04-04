Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:03 IST
Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Breaking: 5.3 Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh | Image:X
New Delhi: A 5.3 earthquake hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:59 IST
