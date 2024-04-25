Advertisement

Patna: Six people have been charred to death after a massive fire engulfed a hotel close to the Patna Junction railway station. Officials at the spot said that more than 20 people have been rescued from the building in a crowded locality by fire-fighters.

Confirming the mishap, the city SP said that three men and three women died. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, those with injuries are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “We have brought the blaze, about which information was received around 11 am, under control. The cause will be ascertained through a proper investigation, and appropriate action will follow”, DIG (Fire), Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary.

What Led to The Incident? Probable Cause

Meanwhile, Shobha Ahotkar, DG Firefighter, has reached the incident spot. Speaking to Republic, she stated that in the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that this horrific fire incident occurred due to a cylinder explosion.

She mentioned that people are not following the government's regulations. A proposal is being sent to the government from the department to take action and those buildings that do not follow the rules will face action.

She also said that an awareness campaign is being conducted continuously, but many people are not following the rules despite participating in this campaign. She clearly stated that a proposal will be sent to the government in the coming days for action on the entire matter.

