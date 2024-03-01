Updated March 1st, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: 6 Live Bombs Recovered from Under Construction Building In Bihar's Darbhanga, Probe On
Darbhanga, Bihar: In a massive breakthrough, the security agencies have recovered six live bombs from an under-construction house in the Bahadurpur police station area.

City SP Shubham Arya said, "Around 10 PM last night we came to know that a bomb explosion was heard post that we sent our team immediately on the spot. Just after that we also registered a case and commenced our investigation. On every front, we are investigating the matter, arrests will be made soon."

Under Construction Building Site In Darbhanga | Image@ANI

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 
 

