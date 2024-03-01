Updated March 1st, 2024 at 18:44 IST
BREAKING: 6 Live Bombs Recovered from Under Construction Building In Bihar's Darbhanga, Probe On
In a massive breakthrough, the security agencies have recovered six live bombs from an under-construction house in the Bahadurpur police station area.
Ronit Singh
- India
- 1 min read
City SP Shubham Arya said, "Around 10 PM last night we came to know that a bomb explosion was heard post that we sent our team immediately on the spot. Just after that we also registered a case and commenced our investigation. On every front, we are investigating the matter, arrests will be made soon."
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 18:37 IST