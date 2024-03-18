Advertisement

Kolkata: At least 7 people died and 15 others were injured after an under-construction 5-storey building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata in the wee hours of Monday. After the incident, a rescue operation was initiated and several people, who were trapped beneath the debris were taken to hospital.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Death toll in the South Kolkata's Metiabruz building collapse incident reaches 4: Kolkata Police



Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/BdAlUi2UGV — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

(This is a developing story)