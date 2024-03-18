Updated March 18th, 2024 at 17:44 IST
Breaking: 7 Dead, 15 Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata's
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
7 Died After Building collapsed in Kolkata | Image:ANI
Kolkata: At least 7 people died and 15 others were injured after an under-construction 5-storey building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata in the wee hours of Monday. After the incident, a rescue operation was initiated and several people, who were trapped beneath the debris were taken to hospital.
(This is a developing story)
Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:44 IST
