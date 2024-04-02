Advertisement

Bijapur: Nine Maoists were killed in a major encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Tuesday, April 2.

The gunfight between the two took place at around 6 am in a forest near Lendra village under the Gangaloor police station area. As per officials it occurred when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, said Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range).

The senior official added that personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Central Reserve Police Force and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were involved in the operation.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of four Naxalites along with a light machine gun and other weapons were recovered from the spot.

Furthermore, more bodies were found at the encounter site, the IG said, adding that a search operation was still underway in the area.

(Inputs from PTI)

