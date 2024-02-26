English
BREAKING: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar's Kaimur District

At least 9 people reportedly lost their lives in a horrific road accident after a vehicle carrying passengers collided with a truck container in Kaimur.

Abhishek Tiwari
Road accident
Road accident in Bihar's Kaimur district reportedly claimed lives of 9 people | Image:PTI/ Representational
Kaimur: At least nine people reportedly lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Bihar after a private vehicle carrying several people collided with a truck container in Kaimur district. The horrific incident occurred on Sunday evening leading to a massive traffic jam on the highway near the spot. On the information, the local police along with district administration reached the spot and shifted the injured people to the nearby hospitals for treatment. Reports suggest that in the hospital, 9 people travelling in the private vehicle have been declared dead, while other injured people are being treated. 

Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dilip Kumar stated, “Prima facie, it seems that a Scorpio car enroute UP from Mohania lost balance and hit a container while trying to save a bike rider. Everyone inside the car has died. We have rushed the bodies to Bhabua Sadar Hospital for post mortem. Our priority is to clear the national highway first to prevent traffic jam.”

CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief 

A rescue operation is being carried out at the spot. The police are also taking legal action into the matter. 

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the painful incident saying, “Saddened by the death of people in a horrific road accident near Devkali on NH 2 in Mohania police station area of ​​Kaimur district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Bihar police of Kaimur district are making efforts to identify the deceased and the injured persons.

Further details are being awaited. 
 

