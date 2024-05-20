AAP Received Rs 7.08 Cr Funds From Overseas Donors: ED

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finds itself embroiled in controversy as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused it of receiving Rs 7.08 crore in foreign funds between 2014 and 2022, allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the Representation of People Act (RPA), and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the ED, AAP received funds from various donors in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Oman. The probing agency alleges that these funds were raised through concealing, misdeclaring, and manipulating the identities and nationalities of foreign donors. In its investigation, the ED claims to have found instances of irregularities, including the alleged siphoning off of funds collected during a 2016 fundraising event in Canada for personal benefits by AAP leaders, including AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak.

The agency substantiates its allegations with email exchanges between AAP volunteers and functionaries, revealing discrepancies in the collection of foreign funds. It alleges that identities of actual donors were concealed to circumvent FCRA restrictions on donations by foreign citizens to a political party.

The probe also uncovered that multiple donors used the same passport numbers, email IDs, mobile numbers, and credit cards to donate to AAP, raising further suspicion of irregularities.

The ED shared detailed investigation findings with the Union Home Ministry, including donor information gathered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. It revealed that donations were made by 155 people residing abroad using 55 passport numbers, among other details.

AAP's overseas arm, AAP Overseas India, allegedly mobilized foreign funds, with a target of Rs 50 crore fixed for volunteers in 2016. The FCRA violation and other irregularities emerged during an investigation into a case registered against an international drugs cartel in Punjab's Fazilka district.

The probe led to summons issued to then AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira to face trial. Searches conducted on Khaira's premises resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents detailing foreign donations.

Khaira, in his statement, admitted to raising foreign funding during an overseas fundraising campaign in the US in April-May 2015, ahead of the 2017 Punjab assembly polls.