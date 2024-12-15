BREAKING: AAP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Delhi Polls, Kejriwal to Contest From New Delhi | Image: Representative image

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced on Sunday its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in February next year.

Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi constituency, where he faces Sandeep Dikshit who is son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been fielded from Kalkaji.

Other prominent candidates include Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.

In the 2020 election, the AAP had secured 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, solidifying its dominance in the capital's politics.