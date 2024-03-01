Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 11:37 IST

BREAKING: AAP Worker Gurpreet Chola Shot Dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran

AAP Worker Gurpreet Chola Shot Dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Digital Desk
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail
BREAKING: AAP Worker Shot Dead | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker from Tarn Taran was shot dead by unidentified persons on Friday. The deceased worker has been identified as Gurpreet Chola. The incident took place near the railway lines. 

The attack comes days after Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets in Bahadurgarh near Delhi.

Three private gunmen hired by former MLA Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 11:23 IST

