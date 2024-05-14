BREAKING: According to sources in Tihar Jail, the Delhi Police has been informed and the jail's internal security team has also sanitised the premises. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: After schools, airports and hospitals in the top metropolitan cities of the country received bomb threat emails, the Tihar Jail Administration in the national capital informed the Delhi Police on Tuesday that authorities there have received an e-mail threatening that a bomb has been planted inside the jail premises, Republic has learnt.

“The CPRO area was sanitised by the Delhi Police team with the help of a dog squad. Now, investigation is being carried out”, sources told Republic.

A copy of the bomb threat email accessed by Republic shows the sender claiming: “I have placed explosive devices inside of your building. They will explode in the following hours…”

“This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside of the building will be on your hands…The group called “Court” is behind this massacre”, the email reads.

Meanwhile, prison officials said Delhi’s Tihar jail had received a bomb threat call, following which the administration informed the Delhi police about the same.

A mail was also received by the jail authorities, and an investigation was initiated. Nothing suspicious has been found, so far, the officials further said.

The latest threat comes after four hospitals in Delhi, earlier during the day, received bomb threats on email, just two days after similar messages were sent to 20 hospitals, the airport and the office of the Northern Railways' CPRO in the national capital.

Delhi Fire Service officials had received calls of bomb threat emails from the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital in various parts of the city, news agency PTI reported, adding that the bomb disposal squad, bomb detection team, fire department and local police were rushed to the spot to conduct searches.

According to a DFS official, the spate of calls began at 10.45 am.

The first hospital to call was Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in north Delhi's Ashok Vihar at 9.45 am. The second call came at 10.55 am from Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri in southwest Delhi, the third at 11.01 am from Hedgewar Hospital in east Delhi's Farsh Bazar and the fourth at 11.12 am from GTB Hospital in Shahdara, also in east Delhi.

"Police and the bomb disposal squad are conducting the checks. We have also conducted checks twice. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," PTI had quoted security officer at Hedgewar Hospital VK Sharma as saying.

The mail about an explosive in the hospital was received by a doctor at the hospital, Sharma reportedly said.

Today's threats mark the fourth time in the last one month that various places, including schools, have received such threats.

Before Sunday, when the airport and the 20 hospitals got bomb threats, Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital had received a bomb threat on April 30.

On May 1, about 150 schools had got email threats generated from a Russia based mailing service company.

(With inputs from PTI)