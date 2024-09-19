sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Ajit Doval Summoned by US Court Over Alleged Plot to Kill Khalistani Terrorist Pannun

Published 12:04 IST, September 19th 2024

BREAKING: Ajit Doval Summoned by US Court Over Alleged Plot to Kill Khalistani Terrorist Pannun

A US court has summoned the Indian government after Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun filed a lawsuit, accusing India of plotting his assassination.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pannun
Leader of banned outfit SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Image: X/@SortedEagle
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:55 IST, September 19th 2024