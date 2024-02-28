Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Akhilesh Yadav Summoned By CBI In Illegal Mining Case, Called For Questioning on Feb 29

Akhilesh Yadav held the mining department from 2012 until June 2013.

Digital Desk
akhilesh yadav
Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh held the mining department from 2012 until June 2013. | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday issued summons to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh in an illegal mining case. The probe agency has asked the SP leader to appear before it for interrogation on Thursday. 

For the unversed, Yadav held the mining department from 2012 until June 2013.

During that time, reports of illegal mining surfaced from seven districts in Uttar Pradesh: Shamli, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Deoria, Saharanpur, Hamirpur, and Siddharthnagar.

Allegations emerged suggesting that government officials had unlawfully allocated certain mining sites, flouting rules and regulations from 2012 to 2016.

Moreover, mining rights were granted in contravention of orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), as per the agency's findings.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

