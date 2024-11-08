Published 11:38 IST, November 8th 2024
BREAKING: Aligarh Muslim University Entitled to Minority Status, Rules SC in Majority Verdict
In a 4:3 majority ruling, a seven-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud pronounced the verdict.
New Delhi: In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Friday, November 8, ruled that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is entitled to a minority status under Article 30 of the Constitution which empowers the religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.
In a 4:3 majority ruling, a seven-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud pronounced the verdict. The bench also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, JB Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma.
However, the apex court delivered four separate judgements in the Aligarh Muslim University minority status case. CJI DY Chandrachud said there were four separate opinions, including three dissenting verdicts. The CJI said he has written the majority verdict for himself and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra.
Justice Chandrachud said Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma penned their separate dissenting verdicts.
(This is a breaking copy. It will be updated)
