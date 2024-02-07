BREAKING: Horrific Rape, Murder Take Place in Muzaffarpur

Advertisement

Muzaffarpur: A horrifying rape and murder incident occurred in Muzaffarpur district in the political-crises ridden state of Bihar on Saturday.

A high school student was abducted and allegedly raped in the vicinity of the Kanti police station while she was on her way to coaching class.

Her relatives searched for her but were unable to locate her. At last, the body of the girl were discovered at a Litchi orchid by the police.

It was clear that attempts had been made to bury her beneath the earth.

The girl's relatives were able to identify the body and a postmortem has been ordered for the body. The police recovered the girl's bicycle outside the coaching center.

It is mysterious that how the girls bicycle reached the coaching while her body was found in the litchi orchid.

The girl's phone, which contained several deleted images and videos, was recovered by the police.

The Kanti police station has registered a case under the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway.