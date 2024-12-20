Published 09:55 IST, December 20th 2024
BREAKING: Amit Shah Dials Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal After 5 Killed in Fire Caused by Truck Collision
Amit Shah has called up Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal after 5 died in a fire caused when a chemical-carrying truck collided with other trucks on Jaipur Ajmer Highway.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Amit Shah with Bhajanlal Sharma | Image: Amit Shah
Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called up the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma and has spoken to him about the tragic Jaipur Truck Collision on the Jaipur Ajmer Highway resulting in the death of five people and leaving 37 others seriously injured.
Updated 10:07 IST, December 20th 2024