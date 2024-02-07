An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Assam’s Darrang on Wednesday morning | Image: Republic TV

Assam Earthquake LIVE: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Assam’s Darrang on Wednesday morning around 07:54:52 IST. The earthquake took place at a depth of 20 km in Darrang. The tremors were felt at a latitude of 26.55 and longitude of 92.13.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-01-2024, 07:54:52 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: Darrang, Assam, India,” National Center for Seismology posted on X.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)